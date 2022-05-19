Mom is shot and killed days after burying her 5-year-old son, Indiana officials say

A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed on Tuesday, May 17, just a few days after her 5-year-old son’s funeral, according to Indiana police and media reports.

Tuesday’s shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in downtown South Bend, about 95 miles southeast of Chicago. Kaylynn Davidson was gunned down outside Linden Grill when a fight broke out between her and another woman, according to the South Bend Tribune.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned Davidson had arrived at South Bend’s Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries, police said in a news release.

The suspect in the shooting, 26-year-old Kimarie Wright, was arrested and is awaiting formal charges, according to police.

Davidson’s death comes five days after the funeral of her 5-year-old son, Kyler Nowlin Jackson. Kyler died after an accidental shooting.

“You have the Davidson family now that’s doubly affected, that’s still reeling from a 5-year-old being killed and now we have this on top of it all,” South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski told WSBT. “I can’t even imagine or fathom what that family is going to have to contend with from here on out.”

Police initially did not name Kyler when announcing his shooting, but said the incident on April 30 involved “two juvenile relatives.” His 9-year-old relative was involved in the shooting but was not physically injured, police said.

The shooting was deemed accidental, and after several days at the hospital, Kyler died May 4.

“The man was a mathematical genius man. He was excited when he got accepted into Kennedy (Academy) and all he wanted to was prove that he was smart,” Kyler’s father, Derek Jackson, told WBND. “If you knew him everybody loved him. He was everybody’s baby. My baby, he was special.”

Councilman Rev. Canneth Lee, who led Kyler’s funeral services, said the South Bend community is mourning with the family.

“I was compelled to say at the funeral (for Kyler) that we never know the day nor the hour of our death,” Lee told the South Bend Tribune.

