Mom shot by police at her child’s school could lose her hand

A mom shot by police at her child’s school may lose her hand, her attorney said.

Tierra Yachon-Elder, 30, faces charges tied to Wednesday’s brawl outside Booker T. Washington High School.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke exclusively with the mother’s attorney who said she’s expected to bond out and be reunited with her family.

It’s still unclear why she showed up at the school with a gun.

Defense attorney Kahlil Eaddy declined to discuss the details surrounding the felony charges against his client.

“She’s been married for eight and a half years. Her husband is a prestige minister in the community from a very profound church,” Eaddy said. “She’s not a criminal. She’s not a career criminal or anybody running around here just pulling out guns for the sake of committing a danger to the community.”

His comments came just days after Yachon-Elder found herself in the middle of a melee outside Booker T. Washington High School.

A viral video shared on Instagram on Wednesday shows a brawl between students.

Witnesses said it started in the school and spilled into a neighbor’s front yard.

“The child who was allegedly involved at the school of the alleged acts is one who is bright and in honors classes. She’s actually already taking college courses,” Eaddy said.

Investigators said a school resource officer was forced to shoot the wife and mother of seven in the hand after she refused to drop her gun outside the school.

“Right now, we are just hoping and doing our best to make sure she seeks the correct medical attention because she’s gravely injured right now,” Eaddy said.

Yachon-Elder is expected to bond out in the next 24 hours.

She is facing numerous charges, including carrying a weapon within a school zone, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to children in the third degree.

