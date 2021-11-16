Mom who shot son, 14, was fighting off man attacking her, Tampa police say

TAMPA — A woman who shot and injured her 14-year-old son did so inadvertently while defending herself against an attack Sunday afternoon, Tampa police say.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the mother, who was not identified by police, and 26-year-old Darris Washington at a home on the 8500 block of Alaska Street. Police did not describe Washington’s relationship to the mother.

Police say the mother was attempting to load her six kids into a vehicle to flee a “domestic altercation” when Washington charged at them. From there, police say, Washington grabbed a 10-year-old child, threw him on the ground and punched him in the face.

The mother intervened, police say, but was overpowered by Washington.

Police say the mother ran inside the house and armed herself with a handgun. Washington followed, so she opened fire, grazing his bicep and striking her 14-year-old son by mistake.

Washington left the home briefly but returned, grabbing the mother and choking her. That’s when police say she grabbed a knife and stabbed Washington in the back.

Police say they arrived at the home to find Washington lying on the front lawn with a stab wound in his back, a cut on his neck and a bullet graze on his right bicep. The 14-year-old had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said the 14-year-old is in stable condition. The 10-year-old escaped with minor injuries to his face and a scratch on his collarbone.

Washington was arrested on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated child abuse. He will be transported to the Hillsborough County Jail after he recovers in a local hospital.