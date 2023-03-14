Mom sits down with Channel 11 following young teen’s death in West Pike Run Township

Channel 11 is sitting down with the mother whose 13-year-old son was killed in a horrific car crash nearly one year ago in Washington County.

Police recently filed charges against the 19-year-old driver, who was a close friend to the victim and his family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 13-year-old boy killed in crash in West Pike Run Township

On Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., hear why the victim’s mom says she forgives the driver, and wants to make sure he doesn’t serve prison time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania school aide accused of filming special needs student in restroom Police investigating after infant dies from drug overdose in Penn Hills Woman wanted in North Huntingdon fortune telling scheme taken into custody in Florida VIDEO: Family, friends honor 2 teen victims killed in South Strabane Township crash DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts