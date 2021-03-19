Mom slams husband over ‘selfish’ babysitting decision: ‘Your husband needs to grow up’

Emerald Pellot
·3 min read

A woman is furious at her husband for not taking her new job seriously.

She consulted Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum for advice. She recently started a full-time job which meant it would affect her and her husband’s childcare schedule. Her husband agreed and said he would figure something out. However, he never bothered to and insisted she cares for the 1-year-old when she worked at home or she could just skip work when it was needed.

Enter here for a chance to win a $500 Winky Lux prize package.

“My husband and I had been alternating spending a day during the week looking after our 1-year-old daughter,” the wife said. “I told him that I wouldn’t be able to do this anymore and we should consider either a nanny or an extra day of childcare, but he said that his mother wouldn’t like it and he’d figure something out. It turns out that the thing he figured out was that I’d be able to start work from home for a few days a week after I’d been at the new job for a few months. So a couple of weeks ago, he went in for work on the day we didn’t have childcare and made me look after the baby. After this, I said this couldn’t be relied on for this.”

He didn’t really listen to her and once again insisted she shirk her responsibilities at work to take care of their child.

“He tells me that he needs me to look after the baby on Monday,” she wrote. “I said it doesn’t work for me, as I have work and I have a client meeting that morning, so I don’t have that much flexibility. He told me it was not feasible for him to take every Monday off and I had to do it sometimes, and I was like, well, I can’t. He then asked me what would make me happy. I said that what would make me happy was going back in time and listening to me. The way I see it, he’s not taking my career seriously and is jeopardizing my reputation for reliability while I’m still in my probation phase in a new job and new industry. My husband works for his parents and has for most of his life, so I don’t think he realizes what the norms are for normal employment.”

Reddit users side with the wife on this one.

“Your husband needs to grow up and learn to not be so selfish,” one person commented.

“You’re justified in feeling he doesn’t respect your career, his behavior here suggests exactly that,” another said.

“He’s not taking your career seriously at all,” someone wrote.

These are Amazon's best pet products for your furry friend:

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you enjoyed this story, read about this bride who defended her husband after he threw an entire cake at her.

More from In The Know:

Woman in tears over boyfriend’s “insensitive” birthday party behavior: “You should dump him”

I have sensitive skin, but these 6 fragrance-free moisturizers keep my face irritation-free

These Black-owned fabric face masks are the most comfortable I’ve worn to date

The beauty community is buzzing about golden milk — here’s why

The post Mom slams husband over ‘selfish’ babysitting decision: ‘Your husband needs to grow up’ appeared first on In The Know.

Recommended Stories

  • Bride-to-be stirs controversy with ‘Vegas-themed’ bachelorette party: ‘She can’t have everything she wants’

    This bride drove a wedge in her family with her wedding request.

  • To My Ex, While You Were Busy Replacing Me

    Never again will I waste tears on someone undeserving – I will choose to believe and see what is in front of me, not what I so wish it to be.

  • I Unintentionally Ruined My Daughter’s Wedding

    I tried so hard to be the perfect mom, but in the process I ruined my daughter's wedding.

  • You love your grandchildren. You just don’t like them very much. Now what?

    Grandparents love their grandchildren. Whatever the reason, the challenge for disenchanted grandparents is coming to terms with their reservations about their grandchildren. “It’s OK to want to set boundaries and not always be with your grandchildren,” said Jaime Kulaga, Ph.D., a licensed mental health counselor in Tampa, Fla. “But very rarely seeing them can cause a conflict for two reasons: your grown children might get upset with you for not wanting to be around their children, and grandchildren benefit from having a grandparent in their life.”

  • Dad Won't Stop Teasing Wife for Begging Doctors to Save Her Life Over Her Fetus

    Getting into an accident while pregnant has got to be one of the most terrifying things for a expectant mom-to-be. It was for one mom on Reddit who was knocked over by a car while three months pregnant. And now, though it’s months later and her baby was born perfectly healthy, her husband thinks it’s […]

  • Man calls out wife over ‘horrible’ comments about his household duties: ‘Don’t let her bring you down’

    This stay-at-home dad is feeling taken for granted by his wife.

  • 90 Day Fiancé 's Dean Hashim Welcomes First Baby with Girlfriend Rigin Bado: 'So Proud'

    “We're so proud and happy,” the couple tells PEOPLE of one-week-old son Marshawn Bado Hashim

  • Kate Middleton Found It “Mortifying” That Her Pre-Wedding Disagreement With Meghan Markle Was Revealed

    She’s “not in a position to respond” at the moment.

  • My wife and I have 3 kids. I also have 3 kids from a previous marriage. How should we split our house among these 6 children?

    The Moneyist responds: ‘Like splitting a bill in a restaurant, there comes a time when you must balance your forensic accounting with what is palatable for those at the table.’

  • Zack Snyder Revealed His Original Plan Was to Make Superman's Son the Next Batman

    In an interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder revealed that his long-term 'Justice League' plan was to have Superman's son become the new Batman.

  • British 'Justice League' fans baffled after broadcaster replaces 'Snyder cut' premiere with Sarah Jessica Parker movie

    The highly-anticipated "Snyder cut" was replaced by the 2005 Christmas comedy "The Family Stone," which stars Sarah Jessica Parker.

  • NASA, SpaceX sign agreement to enhance space safety

    The agreement would enhance data sharing between NASA and Starlink, SpaceX's space internet venture, to ensure both parties are fully aware of the exact location of spacecraft and debris in orbit. "With commercial companies launching more and more satellites, it's critical we increase communications, exchange data, and establish best practices to ensure we all maintain a safe space environment," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said.

  • China sets court hearings for two Canadians charged with spying

    Two Canadians detained by Beijing more than two years ago on suspicion of espionage will go before Chinese courts this week and next, Canada said on Wednesday, again ramping up diplomatic tension between Ottawa and Beijing. China arrested the men in December 2018 soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S. warrant. "Our embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 22, respectively," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • I tried Martha Stewart's trick for the ultimate grilled cheese, and I found a way to make it even better

    I tried the famous foodie's hack for making gooey, delicious grilled-cheese sandwiches. The great trick involves a super-common fridge condiment.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover recorded the screechy sounds of its own driving on Mars

    NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars last month. Microphones on board have recorded sounds of the rover driving.

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot, and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied to the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.