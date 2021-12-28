Mom slashed by stranger while walking with kids in unprovoked Brooklyn attack

A mother walking with her two children down a Brooklyn street was slashed by a knife-wielding stranger in an unprovoked attack, cops said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old woman was nearing the corner of 45th St. and Eighth Ave. in Sunset Park with her children in tow when the attacker lunged at her about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

He slashed her in the stomach before running off toward Seventh Ave.

Medics took the woman to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, where she was treated and released. Her children were not hurt.

Investigators tracked the suspect’s movements to a nearby subway station, where he was caught on video jumping a turnstile.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of the suspect from the station in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.