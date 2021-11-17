Mom smacks teen daughter’s peeping Tom with bat, Oklahoma cops say. ‘I had to hit him’

A quick-thinking mother was forced to use a baseball bat to prevent a peeping Tom from entering her daughter’s bedroom, Oklahoma cops say.

It led to injuries and subsequent charges for Corey McMichael, who was found by police with his pants down wearing an open jacket outside a Del City home, police said in an incident report.

Officers were dispatched to an Oklahoma City-area apartment Nov. 6 when the mother said in a 911 call a man was trying to break into their home.

“He had his clothes off. He had a trench coat on and he’s on the side of my building,” the woman said in the 911 call. “He was trying to come through my daughter’s window, too.”

Police later learned McMichael, 46, unsuccessfully tried to open the front door, the mother told police, according to an incident report. When the noise stopped, the mom ran to her vehicle to retrieve a baseball bat.

She then saw McMichael “at her daughter’s bedroom window, with his pants down, exposing his genitalia, trying to open the window,” police said.

The woman struck the man multiple times with the baseball bat until he got away from the window, according to the incident report.

“No. No. I’m just a little shaky, right now,” the woman told a dispatcher when asked if she needed medical attention. “Because I went out to my car to get my bat, and when I got it, I had to hit him with it.”

McMichael suffered a broken wrist and also had some bumps and bruises, KWTW reported.

“It’s a pretty good example of momma bear,” Del City police Capt. Bradley Rule told KWTW. “She saw someone looking in her daughter’s window and jumped into action. After striking him several times, he fell to the ground away from the window.”

As he was in the emergency room, McMichael said, “That b**** hit me with a bat for trying to get in a window,” police said.

After he received medical treatment, McMichael was taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center. In addition to a peeping Tom charge, he’s also accused of indecent exposure and burglary, police said.

Story continues

Armed peeping Tom hops on bicycle and opens fire when confronted, Colorado cops say

Woman shoots through wall and kills ‘peeping Tom’ outside her Texas home, cops say

Peeping suspect plunges through ceiling into women’s locker room, Virginia cops say