Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school

Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion
·1 min read

A woman, her 18-year-old son and 11 minors are facing charges after a fight near Chambersburg Area Senior High School on Friday, according to Chambersburg Police.

Hollie Rae Bigler, 41, and her son, Christian Bigler, both of Chambersburg, were arrested and charged with one count each of riot, a third-degree felony, and disorderly conduct, according to online court records.

Both were arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail, meaning they must pay if they violate the terms of their release, court records show.

The 11 juveniles will also be charged with riot and disorderly conduct, police said. Juvenile records are not public.

The fight happened in the 300 block of South Sixth Street, which is about three blocks north of the high school. A weapon was brandished but no one was seriously hurt in the incident, police said.

The Chambersburg Area School District Police Department and staff from the high school assisted in the investigation, according to Chambersburg police.

Hollie Rae Bigler and Christian Bigler are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25 before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Manns in Franklin County Central Court.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Chambersburg fight leads to charges for mom, son and 11 minors

