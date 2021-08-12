Mom and son's arrests uncover alleged luxury car thefts worth $528K

Reuters

A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday and sentenced him to 11 years in prison, in a case seen in Ottawa and Washington as part of a wider diplomatic spat with Beijing. His sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite her to the United States. The Dandong Intermediate Court also said 50,000 yuan of Spavor's personal assets will be confiscated and he will be deported, although it was not clear when.