Mom speeds up to 130 mph to escape police with 5-month-old in car, Georgia cops say

A traffic stop in Georgia turned into a 130 mph car chase with police.

The driver was arrested on multiple counts: a felony fleeing/attempting to elude police, a DUI alcohol of 0.08 grams or more, DUI endangering a child under 14 years old, reckless driving, speeding 125 in a 70, open container of alcohol and five others.

The driver’s 5-month-old son was in the back seat during the chase, authorities said.

On March 30, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a driver for having no tail lights and not maintaining their lane in Newnan, a city about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta, according to an incident report from the Newnan Police Department.

The traffic light was red when the officer’s car first approached the vehicle.

But once it turned green, the driver sped off away from the police car, according to documents obtained by McClatchy News.

The officer said their blue lights and siren were on, but the driver “disregarded them” and continued onto the interstate.

The police officer said he pursued the driver and the two reached about 130 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The mom was weaving from left to right across four lanes “without properly signaling or giving regard to the safety of other motorists,” the officer said in the report.

The driver suddenly took to the exit ramp and lost the officer before being quickly surrounded by Coweta County deputies who were waiting for them to come off the ramp, according to the incident report.

The driver told police she drove away from authorities because she already had a warrant in Fayette County.

After performing a breath sample, police recorded the driver’s blood alcohol level at 0.108, according to authorities.

