Mom stabbed husband, teen and herself, Miami-Dade police say, and a baby girl died

Carli Teproff
·1 min read

A 38-year-old mother stabbed her husband and teenage daughter before turning the knife on herself Monday night in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to police.

Officers also found the woman’s 15-month old girl with critical injuries inside the home in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and 99th Street. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, said Alvaro Zabaleta, a police spokesman. Police did not release details about the baby’s injuries.

The mother, who police did not identify, was taken to a hospital for treatment. She was in custody and facing “very serious criminal charges,” Zabaleta said.

The 38-year-old husband and 16-year-old-daughter were taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The extent of the their injuries was not immediately known.

According to Zabaleta, several reports of a stabbing came in around 8:45 p.m. The injured husband was found on the front lawn. The 16-year-old daughter was at a neighbor’s house. The couple’s four other children — who are all under 11 — escaped the home with no injuries.

When officers tried to go into the home, the mother came out with what appeared to be “self-inflicted stab wounds,” Zabaleta said.

“It is unclear what sparked this violence,” Zabaleta said. ”It’s a very sad day when a 15-month old loses her life to domestic violence, but considering there were six children in the house, this could have been much worse.”

