Mom stabs her son when fight about cleaning a dirty dish escalates, Tennessee cops say

A Memphis mother is in custody after a fight with her son escalated, Tennessee police said.

A 38-year-old woman is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse after her son called the Memphis Police Department on March 7, according to an affidavit. McClatchy News is not naming the mother to protect the identity of her child.

The son, whose age was not released, told officers that he and his mother started arguing after he did not clean his dirty dish. The son said the argument started escalating, and then his mother slapped him, according to the affidavit.

He told deputies he slapped his mother back, according to the affidavit.

The son said his mother went into the kitchen and got a knife, police said.

The woman stabbed her son in his upper left part of his back, according to the affidavit, and her son was taken to a hospital to be treated for his stab wound.

On March 20, officers questioned the mother, and she said she stabbed her son in body camera footage, according to the affidavit.

She was arrested on April 10 and is being held at the Shelby County Jail, according to jail records.

Sleeping 11-year-old was killed by stray bullet, GA cops say. Man arrested month later

28-year-old killed after he was shoved onto train tracks and electrocuted, MD cops say

Driver was ‘huffing and blacked out’ before crashing into home, Massachusetts cops say

Cops falsely accused woman of hit-and-run, AZ lawsuit says. Now city owes her $200,000