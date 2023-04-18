Mom, stepfather arrested in beating death of 5-year-old child, Gulfport police say

Gulfport police have arrested a man and woman in connection with the beating death of a 5-year-old child, according to a Gulfport police press release.

Denzel Jamal Blakely, 29, is jailed in Harrison County on one count of capital murder in the April 14 killing of the boy, identified by Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer as Edward Lamptey. Lachelle Renae Washington, 31, is being held on a charge of child deprivation of necessities resulting in substantial harm.

Washington is the mother of the child and Blakely is the stepfather, Switzer told the Sun Herald.

An investigation began shortly after police responded to a call for a medical emergency involving the child at a home in the 3300 block of 39th Avenue around 7:15 a.m. on April 14.

The child was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport the same morning. The release said that the cause of death was blunt force trauma, and both suspects admitted their alleged roles in the child’s death.

Blakely is being held without bond because he is charged with capital murder, which is a murder committed during the commission of another felony crime.

Washington is being held on a $50,000 bond.

No other information was released from police.

To report information, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.