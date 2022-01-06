Mom, stepfather charged with capital murder in death of 2-year-old Biloxi boy

A Biloxi man and woman who were arrested Wednesday in relation to the death of their 2-year-old child now face upgraded charges of capital murder, police said.

Joseph David Heard, 38, and Hailey Leann Heard, 21, were both picked up by Gulfport police on Jan. 5 after Harrison County Justice Court Judge issued felony child abuse warrants for each of them.

Biloxi police Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed the Heards are the mother and stepfather of the victim.

Biloxi police investigators obtained additional information Thursday that led to upgraded charges for the suspects.

“The upgraded charges are the result of a collaborative investigation conducted by several local and state agencies,” police said in a press release.

Police were called to the 300 block of St. Mary Boulevard on the morning of Dec. 27 after Hailey Heard reported her son was unresponsive.

The toddler boy was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.

Joseph Heard and Hailey Heard are both held without bond until their initial court appearances.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said an autopsy is in progress.