Mom still can’t see 15-year-old son at hospital after being shot by police

A 15-year-old boy shot by a Memphis Police officer inside what investigators said was a stolen car is now facing an attempted murder charge.

He was rushed to Regional One Hospital on Monday in critical condition after the shooting.

The boy’s mother, Theresa Clark, said that she heard from the hospital Tuesday after not being able to get any information the day it happened.

They told her that her son is still in critical condition and was scheduled for surgery Tuesday and Wednesday.

She said that she was heartbroken because she was told she still can’t see him in person.

“I just want to see my son. My baby is 15. He shot my son like it was deer hunting season,” Clark said. “He didn’t have a gun. He’s not innocent. Don’t get me wrong, but it takes a village to raise a kid.”

The teen now faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault against a first responder and evading arrest.

“We need to have a system that has some common sense where even though somebody is in custody, they are treating that child like they would treat their own child,” Michael R. Working, a criminal defense attorney with The Working Law Firm, said.

Working has represented several children later exonerated as adults. He said police have the right to question minors without notifying the parents.

“Every parent should have a talk with their child about what you do if they’re in a squad car or in an interrogation room,” he said. “You must ask for an attorney yourself.”

In many cases, Working said that children don’t know they can ask for an attorney before making a statement.

Once a child is in custody, a parent must follow visitation laws to see them.

“Even if the child is injured and in the hospital, police are treating it like he’s in custody,’ Working said. “He’s probably in the jailward of the hospital. You can’t just show up and visit your son in jail any time you want.”

Working said that if the child asked for an attorney, the attorney would be able to go into the hospital to see him and provide updates to the family.

