Mom strangles 4-month-old, suffocates 2-year-old to death, Pennsylvania cops say
A woman was arrested after telling authorities she killed her two young children, according to Pennsylvania police and news reports.
Officers went to a Harmony Township home Saturday, Dec. 2, for a report of a 4-month-old child not breathing, WPXI reported, citing a criminal complaint. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The baby’s mother, 27-year-old Quanesha Lindsey, was interviewed by police and admitted to killing the child, according to the complaint obtained by WTAE. She is accused of using a mannequin to show how she suffocated the baby to death..
While making the admission, Lindsey also said she killed her 2-year-old son in October, police told KDKA. She said she strangled the 2-year-old, according to police.
Text messages sent in October show Lindsey acknowledged the child’s death, but police were not notified until a relative called them, police said, according to WPXI and WTAE.
Lindsey was charged with murder, strangulation and abuse of a corpse, court records show. She was placed in the Beaver County Jail and denied bail.
A motive for the killings is unclear.
Harmony Township is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.
