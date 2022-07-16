Mom with stroller shot in Queens, NYPD says; tots uninjured

A drive-by shooter in Queens attacked a mother with her 2-year-old child in a stroller and her 5-year-old at her side — though the tots were not hit — injuring the woman and a man near her, police said Friday.

The suspect opened fire from a black Acura sedan as the victims were standing in front of a Far Rockaway residential building on Mott Ave. near Cornaga Ave. around 6:45 p.m., cops said.

The 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest and the 44-year-old man in the arm, according to police. They were taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting — which took about two blocks away from the 101st NYPD Precinct building — the suspect sped off in an unknown direction.

Both victims were known to the NYPD, though it was not immediately clear if they knew each other, police said.

There have been no arrests and the gunman remains on the loose.

The incident came the same day as the funeral for Azsia Johnson, the 20-year-old mom brutally gunned down while pushing her infant daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.