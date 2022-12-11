Mom sues DCYF over son's homicide in 2019

Dec. 11—CONCORD — A Manchester mother has launched a wrongful death suit against the state's child protection system, charging its negligence led to the homicide of her 5-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Danielle Vaughan also brought the seven-count suit last week on behalf of her other children, who at one time lived with her mother, Sherry Connor, in Laconia where the boy, Dennis Vaughan Jr., died from blunt force injuries to his head and neck.

The suit against the state Division of Children, Youth and Families seeks unspecified damages for wrongful death and charges that DCYF's failure to supervise and train employees resulted in abuse and emotional distress for Dennis Jr. and the other children in the Connor home.

"There was so much to prevent it, so many facts, so much proof offered that it could have been prevented," Danielle Vaughan said during an interview at the Concord offices of her lawyer, Kevin Leonard.

"What my children went through, this shouldn't happen to another child. They endured torment and torture."

Vaughan, a mother of six and recovering heroin addict, wore earrings that said "Hey" and "Boo," her nickname for Dennis Jr.

"What these kids went through is like a horror movie, something you don't expect to happen behind closed doors," she said.

The suit itself remains under seal, Leonard said, because of an ongoing criminal investigation into Dennis Jr.'s death.

Leonard said he would ask a judge in Merrimack County Superior Court to unseal it.

The record will reveal that scores of complaints about Connor's care of the children came to the agency from law enforcement, neighbors and educators, Leonard said.

"Now we are three years later with a criminal investigation that outwardly seems to have gotten no further than the day Boo died."

Michael Garrity, communications director for the Attorney General's Office, said the office remains committed to solving the little boy's homicide.

"I can confirm that it does remain an open, ongoing, and very active investigation," Garrity said.

Leonard said Connor's whereabouts are unknown.

Mom lost custody

Vaughan said she and her husband, Dennis Sr., both started using drugs while living with their children.

In 2016 when police raided the family's Laconia home, they arrested the father. Danielle Vaughan lost custody of her children.

After a failed foster family placement, the state in the summer of 2017 placed them with Connor, who Vaughan said had physically abused her as a child, according to the suit.

After the children went to live with Connor, Vaughan said she noticed many bruises on the children, and one child went to the hospital. When she visited the home, she found them living in squalid conditions.

In July 2019, Vaughan said, her mother duct-taped another son to a chair and left him overnight in an Epsom campground.

DCYF petitioned to remove that boy, who was 10 at the time, to Vaughan's custody but left the others with Connor.

Up until Dennis Jr.'s death, Vaughan said she repeatedly tried to seek an alternative placement for the other kids.

"I said I am not telling you to give them to me, just get them out of her home," she recalled telling DCYF.

She said Connor broke off all contact with her.

"I hadn't seen my kids since July 9, 2019. I never got to see my baby boy again and I never will," she said, choking back tears.

DCYF skeptical, mom says

Vaughan believes that DCYF questioned complaints she brought to them because of her drug history.

"No one could believe" that she beat her addiction, she said.

"They defined me the moment they took my kids."

Leonard said the suit, once unsealed, will detail the extent of DCYF's failure to follow up on repeated requests from Vaughan and others to remove the children.

At the time of Dennis Jr.'s death, the agency had come under question because of limited staffing in child protection investigations, according to an October 2019 report of the Child Advocate's Office.

Among the report's findings: An administrator had told the office, "DCYF has held onto staff that might not have the best fit or (be) adequately capable. Administrators will have to adjust to making difficult decisions about fit for the role so as to ensure not only increased numbers of staff, but quality staffing."

State law bars the Office of the Child Advocate from publicly releasing reports on the death of any child involved with DCYF as long as criminal investigations remain open.

The case had to be brought this month because the statute of limitations to bring a civil lawsuit runs out three years after the date of the injury.

Leonard noted that in many child fatality cases — such as Harmony Montgomery of Manchester and Elijah Lewis of Merrimack — within three years, authorities have made an arrest if not already secured a conviction.

Vaughan said her other children will remain in therapy for the rest of their lives for the trauma they faced in her mother's home.

She hopes this suit leads to more accountability and ensures DCYF has the resources and qualified staff to protect all children under their care.

"There has to be justice not only for my son but for all the children who were abused due to mistakes made by DCYF," she said.

While Dennis Jr.'s death certificate said he died on Christmas Eve morning, Vaughan suspects the fatal injuries happened the night before.

"It is virtually impossible the last two years to celebrate the holidays. I haven't been able to do it at all," she said, sobbing.

"This is the first and I am trying to make it all about my son, there is so much tragedy around his name. I feel like this is the year to celebrate him, and I feel everybody has forgotten about him."

