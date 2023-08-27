‘My mom is supposed to still be here;’ Woman shot and killed while sitting in her car, family says

A homicide investigation is underway in the parking lot of a Fulton County Mexican restaurant.

College Park police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of Cozumel Cantina, a Mexican restaurant on Old National Highway.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

Mercedes Mahone told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that her mother, Racquel Mahone, was sleeping in her car, waiting for her son, when she was shot and killed.

“My mom is just so sweet; she cares about everyone around her. She loved her kids so much she would do anything for us,” Mercedes Mahone said. “My was not supposed to go. My mom is supposed to still be here,”

Mercedes Mahone said her brother, who was with Racquel Mahone at the time of the incident, was shot in the arm. She added that he was taken to the hospital.

According to the family, the victims were shot by a security guard who worked at the restaurant.

Police have yet to confirm who shot the two victims and their identities.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the College Park Police Department for more information but has not received a response.

