Mom a suspect in boy’s death — after another woman said she’s the mom, Vegas cops say

Summer Lin
·2 min read

Las Vegas police have identified the dead boy found on a trail and are now looking for his mom in connection with his death.

Police said they found the body of an 8-12-year-old boy late last month in Mountain Springs near State Route 160. The boy, found lying on a forest trail, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police released a digitally enhanced photo of the boy in an effort to identify him.

Authorities said Monday they have identified 7-year-old Liam Husted as the deceased boy and said they are looking for his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, of San Jose, California.

Metro police Lieutenant Raymond Spencer said that they worked with San Jose police to identify the boy, CBS News reported.

“Over the last 10 days, we have put in a tremendous amount of resources,” Spencer said. “We had detectives working through hundreds of leads in an effort to identify the victim. … After looking at those photographs, we believed that there was a very good possibility that the missing person case that they were working in San Jose was related to our homicide investigation.”

Spencer said they identified Liam’s body after a family friend sent in a tip about Rodriguez and the boy. Authorities collected his DNA from a pillow and clothing in San Jose, according to the publication.

Rodriguez had been traveling with her son and left San Jose on May 24 for Southern California and Nevada, according to Spencer, KTNV reported.

Rodriguez checked into a hotel by herself in Denver on May 31, police said, according to the station.

Rodriguez was last seen driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caliber with California license plate 6WLH211, according to Vegas police. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Police said Liam’s father has been contacted and they determined he wasn’t involved, the station reported. Rodriguez’s car was also fully packed, and police don’t believe other people were in the car.

The boy’s body was previously misidentified by another woman as her 8-year-old son, McClatchy News reported. The mom said that her son was last seen with his 11-year-old brother and their father, Jose Montes-Herrera, 37, according to police.

Both boys and Montes-Herrera were found alive and safe in Utah, where they were camping without cell reception, authorities said.

5-year-old-boy escapes sexual assault by crawling under bathroom stall, Utah cops say

Mom identified dead body as her son, Vegas cops say. He was found alive with his dad

Family ‘shattered’ after deadly beating of 70-year-old man outside California home

