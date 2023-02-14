Mom taking her baby out of car’s backseat is robbed at gunpoint, Texas police say

A Texas woman was taking her baby out of the backseat of her vehicle when a man ran up from behind and shoved a gun in her face, surveillance video shows.

The mom had just pulled into the driveway of a home on Houston’s southwest side around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 when the incident occurred, the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said in a Feb. 13 Facebook post.

A white sedan can be seen cruising down the residential street before turning around and stopping near the home, video shows. A man gets out and robs the woman at gunpoint while her baby, in a carrier, sits between them.

She handed over her bag and phone to the suspect, and he got back into the sedan and drove away, according to police.

Investigators continue to search for the suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with white Adidas shoes, the post said. The white four-door sedan used in the robbery had a black rear bumper and front quarter panel.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information, and anyone with info is asked to call at 713-222-8477 and submit an anonymous tip.