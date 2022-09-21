Mom taking kids around the world before they lose their vision to a disease

Oxygen

The remains of an Ohio woman who vanished nearly five years ago was found by a pet owner searching for a lost dog in the woods last month, according to reports. Skeletal remains discovered by a woman in a wooded area in August were positively identified as belonging to Amy Nicole Hambrick, 29,who vanished in November 2017, Youngstown Police said in a press release sent to Oxygen.com. Hambrick’s remains were located in a wooded area in the East Side area of Youngstown, Ohio off of Thorn Hill Road