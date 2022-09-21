Mom taking kids around the world before they lose their vision to a disease
This mom has three kids, and four of them are losing their vision due to a disease. So she is taking them around the world to make visual memories before it's too late.
This mom has three kids, and four of them are losing their vision due to a disease. So she is taking them around the world to make visual memories before it's too late.
When a specialist suggested reading books to make visual memories, Edith Lemay had a better idea. "I'm like, 'I'm not going to do that in books, I'm going to see them in real life.'"
These fails will keep these parents humble as hell.View Entire Post ›
Ukraine's defense ministry calls Russian missile strike 'nuclear terrorism'
The Mediterranean-style villa sits on a scenic oceanside bluff
King Charles and Prince Harry appear to be setting their differences aside in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth's death.
It’s been a long two months for so many people desperate for answers and desperate to find Lenoir.
Selena Gomez gave fans a sneak peek into her personal life in the first trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me.
The pregnant cookbook author wrote on Twitter that she no longer needs to "text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound"
Sixty-five has long been the magic age for retirement. But the expected age of retirement is becoming more diverse for the majority of non-retired U.S. adults, according to a Gallup Poll. Twenty-five...
Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill has died at the age of 22.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla adopted the dogs from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2017.
This is such a sad reality of what's happening there.
Brady flew to New York City to watch his 15-year-old son Jack in a football game, a day after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Saints in New Orleans
According to new research, there are different types of obesity. And these observations may one day change the way doctors handle weight and weight gain.
While the world continues to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the social media account dedicated to the royal family shared a long-forgotten portrait of Elizabeth as a young princess (before she ascended the British throne) alongside her family and fiancé, Philip Mountbatten. During the state funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, the royal family and the rest of the country said goodbye to their longest-standing monarch. The queen’s coffin was then moved to Windsor Castle,
The remains of an Ohio woman who vanished nearly five years ago was found by a pet owner searching for a lost dog in the woods last month, according to reports. Skeletal remains discovered by a woman in a wooded area in August were positively identified as belonging to Amy Nicole Hambrick, 29,who vanished in November 2017, Youngstown Police said in a press release sent to Oxygen.com. Hambrick’s remains were located in a wooded area in the East Side area of Youngstown, Ohio off of Thorn Hill Road
Senator John Cornyn, a republican from Texas, accused President Obama’s Attorney Generals, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, of being overly political while criticizing present Attorney General Merrick Garland. This statement fails to acknowledge President Trump’s Attorney Generals, Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions, and their overt politicization of the Department of Justice.
Kansas has two victories - West Virginia & Houston - better than OU's best win, which is either Kent State or Nebraska
Fox NewsOn Hannity Monday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attempted to dismiss accusations that he engaged in a stunt when he flew about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, instead claiming that President Joe Biden engaged in “the biggest stunt” by not going along with his predecessor’s immigration policies.While some have accused the governor of “political human trafficking,” Sean Hannity helped DeSantis portray his actions as acceptable to the public at large and welcomed by the migra
Eating a nourishing, satiating breakfast will provide energy for the day and make it easier to make healthier choices, a dietitian said.