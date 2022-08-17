Mom teaches 5-year-old son what to do during a school shooting
Cassie Walton, a mother from Oklahoma, went viral on TikTok after sharing a video teaching her 5-year-old son how to respond to an active school shooter.
Cassie Walton, a mother from Oklahoma, went viral on TikTok after sharing a video teaching her 5-year-old son how to respond to an active school shooter.
Nicole Johnson, 29, said she was fired from her job as a teacher because her co-worker reported her TikTok videos to the administration.
After a two-week long strike, the Minneapolis teachers union and Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) finally came to an agreement. However, it came with a caveat. In regards to layoffs, the new contract suggests white teachers would be considered before teachers of color, per ABC 4 News. You can imagine the outrage that announcement sparked.
Around 8.4% of Americans moved states last year, which is a historic low. Idaho is a prime location to live, according to these rankings.
Campers had to be vaccinated and take a COVID-19 test prior to attending YMCA Camp Abnaki.
According to a report by Florida TaxWatch, The Florida Department of Education in February projected a need to fill about 9,000 teacher vacancies before the start of the upcoming school year.
Governor Ron DeSantis announces three new initiatives for teacher recruitment
“No amount of money would have ever changed what happened to me. I’m still going to have to live with what happened the rest of my life,” said Haylee Weissenbach, 21.
Stephen Curry chatted with PEOPLE about the back-to-school season and how his Oakland-based organization Eat. Learn. Play. and Rakuten are helping students in the Bay Area
These are actually really useful.View Entire Post ›
A former teacher in Henry County says she was fired because she complained administrators tried to force her to give students grades they didn’t earn.
These kids are students...of comedy.View Entire Post ›
Students are questioning whether the ban is related to a racist photo taken in the Fresno high school’s weight room in May, despite denials from district leaders.
It's back-to-school time again, and the unsung heroes of the classroom -- teachers -- are deep in the trenches with one goal on their minds: make this school year better than the last....
A 17-year-old Lincoln High School student was taken into custody after he took out a gun while being subdued following a fight on campus on Monday.
Ohio churches have teamed up with a religious organization to create an alternative to public education in low-income areas, but the plan has earned the ire of the ACLU.
Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and backers of universal school vouchers took a victory lap Tuesday over legislation the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted in June giving the state the nation's most expansive voucher system, and he also used the time to attack backers of public schools who are trying to block the measure at the ballot. Ducey touted the signature bill he signed in July that gives all Arizona parents the ability to take state money that would go to their local public school and instead use it for private school tuition or other education costs. The governor had a ceremonial signing at a central Phoenix Christian school that already gets large benefits from the state's tax credit donation programs and existing school voucher program.
Conservative Moms for Liberty is growing fast, but some doubt the group's grassroots nature and sustainability as it touts plans to reshape education.
Free school lunch and breakfast will be available this year to California public school students as part of the Universal Meals Program. LAUSD is providing three meals a day.
Florida’s 5th graders took the 2022 statewide science exam to measure understanding of the state’s science standards, but the results were stagnant to dismal. Only 48 percent of 5th graders passed the exam, based on a score of 3 or higher. The Florida Department of Education considers that “satisfactory—may need additional support for the next […]
Set your child up for a great school year by helping them stay organized (even if you’re not there) with these must-have organization items from Amazon.