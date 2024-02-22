Mom of teen accused of murdering Gwinnett 16-year-old now facing charges

A warrant is now out for the arrest of the mother of a 17-year-old accused of murder in Gwinnett County

Keegan Gates is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Nasir Davis. He was shot and killed over the weekend after leaving a birthday party.

According to the warrant, obtained by Channel 2′s Audrey Washington, Lakeisha Freeman is accused of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

The warrant accused her of “instructing her son, Keegan Gates, to delete evidence from his cell phone, which she knew was relevant to the ongoing homicide investigation.”

Freeman is also accused of tampering with evidence.

The warrant goes on to say that “with the intent to obstruct the prosecution of Keegan Gates, she knowingly destroyed evidence, by telling Keegan to delete his text messages and social media accounts during an active homicide investigation.”

“It’s so surreal really to be here and he’s not here,” Davis’ guardian told Washington on Tuesday.

Snellville police said on Saturday, when they responded to a large fight in the parking lot of a shopping center on Scenic Highway, they heard gunshots.

Police said they then found Davis suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died from his injuries.

Davis’ family member said she remembered dropping Davis off at a party inside a restaurant at the shopping center.

“He was in good spirits,” she said.

What led up to the fight and the subsequent shooting is still unclear.

Snellville police and the GBI are asking for tips in the case.

Davis’ family started a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses.

