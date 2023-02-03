Mom of teen body-slammed by teacher says it’s happened before

A metro Atlanta mother whose teenage son was body-slammed by a teacher says it’s not the first time this has happened.

Edward Senter was caught on video knocking a student to the ground while drying to prevent a fight in December. Senter was a teacher and the athletic director at Heritage High School in Rockdale before he was arrested and fired. He’s now facing a simple assault charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the mother of the student, who did not want to be identified.

She said what you can see in the video is not the first time Senter put hands on her son. School officials investigated after the first incident, but didn’t fire Senter.

We’re digging into why he wasn’t reprimanded the first time, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.