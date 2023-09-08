Mom of teen who drove into bus stop has extensive criminal history, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yesenia Renteria, the mother of the 16-year-old who has been charged with driving his truck into a group of students at a bus station on Wednesday afternoon, is no stranger to police herself.

According to Fresno County Jail records, back in May 2015, she was charged with Felony Child Endangerment and misdemeanor theft.

A few months later, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

In July 2016 another warrant was issued for the same child endangerment charge, and then in September of that same year, she violated her probation.

Renteria’s most recent charge is for accessory after the fact, for helping her son leave the scene of the accident that sent 11 students to the hospital with injuries.

As for her son, his troubles with the law are just beginning.

“The district attorney will make a motion if the juvenile gets tried as an adult,” said Mark King, a criminal defense attorney and legal analyst. “The main point of juvenile delinquency court is to try to correct whatever is going wrong with the juvenile.”

King said whether or not he gets tried as an adult is still yet to be determined.

“When you leave the scene of an accident when someone is seriously hurt, the maximum is four years,” said King.

The 16-year-old boy’s identity is not being released because he is a minor.

Renteria is due back in court on September 21.

