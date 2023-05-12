WATCH LIVE: Mom of teen killer to change plea on evidence tampering charge in Tristyn Bailey murder

The mother of teenage killer Aiden Fucci was set to go to trial on Monday on an evidence tampering charge in Tristyn Bailey’s murder, but now that has all changed.

Crystal Smith is the mother of Fucci, who was sentenced to life in prison in March for the brutal May 2021 murder of Tristyn, a St. Johns County 13-year-old.

Smith is expected to enter a plea in St. Johns County court during a 1:30 p.m. Friday hearing.

If she enters a plea of guilty or no contest, this would mean the closing of a two-year case for the Bailey family.

Action News Jax first told you in June 2021 when Smith was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Video from inside the family’s home shows Smith washing the blood off the pants her son was wearing the night he killed Tristyn.

Monday was previously set for jury selection, with opening statements set to start Wednesday.

Fucci was also set to go on trial on his murder charge but pleaded guilty on the first day of jury selection.

The Bailey family, which goes by the nickname the “Bailey 7,” released the following statement Thursday night through their attorney Matthew Hinson:

“The family is aware of the plan for her to plea tomorrow and they were involved in the negotiations alongside assistant state attorney Jenny Dunton. They are appreciative of the hard work of the St. Johns’ County Sheriff’s Department and the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office! Tomorrow, the Tristyn Bailey Foundation looks forward to making a major announcement regarding the foundation’s hard work toward victim advocacy and continuing to shine Tristyn’s legacy with the world.”

