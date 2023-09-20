Mom tells man ‘I have to forgive you’ as he’s being sentenced in her son’s killing

The mother of a 21-year-old killed in a shooting addressed the man convicted of his murder in Texas court, news outlets reported.

“In order for me to heal, I have to forgive you,” Connie Esparza said, according to footage shared by KENS5.

Esparza told KENS5 she knows her son Isaiah Orozco would want her to forgive, because he was a forgiving person.

Orozco was shot and killed at a bus stop in 2022 in San Antonio, investigators told KSAT.

A jury found Joseph Harris guilty of murder Tuesday, Sept. 19, KSAT reported.

Orozco and Harris got into an argument at a bus stop on Feb. 28, 2022, police told KABB.

When Orozco turned to walk away, Harris shot him multiple times, police told the outlet.

Harris’ attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

“Isaiah was gunned down by a coward,” Esparza said, according to KENS5.

Court records show Harris was sentenced to 68 years in prison.

Husband forgives driver whose crash into Utah office killed his wife. ‘It’s okay’

Woman marries man convicted of murdering her brother in Ohio. ‘God put us together’

Kids lied about shooting that killed 9-year-old boy, Georgia police say. Mom charged