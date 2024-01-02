Mom thinks yelling family is playing Christmas prank — until she checks lottery ticket

Christmas Day is a magical time as kids rip into wrapped gifts under the tree. For one Maryland mother, a scratch-off ticket added to the holiday magic.

The Worcester County teaching assistant was enjoying Christmas morning with her family when they each started to scratch-off Maryland Lottery tickets gifted to them by a relative, according to a Jan. 2 news release.

They worked their way through the $10 tickets when, suddenly, everyone started “screaming with excitement,” she told lottery officials.

“At first, I thought it was fake because my family jokes all the time,” she said.

Then she checked her ticket.

The mom, a resident of the Salisbury area, matched the winning number “43” in one of the game’s five rows, giving her the $100,000 top prize, according to the release.

She told officials she “may indulge and splurge on some items” but plans to put the rest in savings accounts for her kids.

After the mother’s win, five top prizes remain in the Ultimate Cash instant ticket game for the Maryland Lottery, officials said.

Salisbury is about 120 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

