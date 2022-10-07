Mom threatens to blow up school and beat up principal over child pickup, Florida cops say

A mother threatened to blow up an elementary school and beat up the principal when she was not allowed to pick up her child on campus, according to Florida court records.

Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, had arrived at University Park Elementary in Melbourne about 8 a.m. on Oct. 5, when a school resource officer stopped her to issue her a traffic citation and a trespass warning, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

She threw the trespass warning out the window and left the school, the affidavit states.

She later called 911 and told dispatchers that she needed a police officer to meet her at the school because she was “fixin’ to tear this (expletive) down,” the affidavit says. She said that if the school didn’t let her pick up her “(expletive) child” she would “blow this (expletive) up.”

The school sheltered in place because of the threat, according to the affidavit.

Pirozzi also called the school’s principal, who told her that she would not be allowed to return to school grounds and would have to make other arrangements for her child to be picked up.

Pirozzi told the principal that if she could not pick her child up, “I will punch you and beat your (expletive),” the affidavit says.

Pirozzi was arrested without incident and faces multiple charges, including second-degree “false reports of deadly explosion or arson” and third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer, both felonies, according to sheriff’s department records.

Pirozzi was released from jail on Oct. 7 and is scheduled to be arraigned in Brevard County Court on Nov. 8, according to sheriff’s department records.

Melbourne is about 180 miles north of Miami.

