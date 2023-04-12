Mom and three kids — ages 9 to 14 — found shot dead at North Carolina home, cops say

A mother and her three children were found dead at a North Carolina home, police told news outlets.

Winston-Salem police were called to a cul-de-sac on April 11 and forced their way into a home. Inside, they discovered the bodies of three kids who had been shot and killed, officers told WFMY and other media outlets.

The deceased children were identified in news reports as sisters 9-year-old Sakendra Steele and 12-year-old Sakenya Steele, as well as their brother, 14-year-old Sakenlo Steele Jr.

Also found dead at the home was the children’s 40-year-old mother, Ethal Steele. Officers believe she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Spectrum News 1.

The police department responded around noon to the home located about 5 miles southwest of downtown Winston-Salem.

The deaths reportedly rattled neighbors.

“It’s a sad situation,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told the Winston-Salem Journal. “That’s all I can tell you.”

An investigation continues, and police don’t believe there’s an ongoing community threat, according to WXII.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or a Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904, news outlets reported.

The Winston-Salem Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information on April 12.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800 273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

