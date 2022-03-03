Mom of three went shopping a year ago — and hasn’t been seen since, Georgia cops say

A Georgia mom left to run errands a year ago, and she’s been missing ever since, officials said.

One year later, deputies are still searching for clues about Tiffany Foster. The mother of three was last seen leaving her apartment on March 1, 2021, according to family members and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of her disappearance, officials said Foster was 35 years old and living in Newnan, roughly 40 miles southwest of Atlanta. She was also known as Tiffany Starks.

In March 2021, she left on a shopping trip, but her fiancé Reginald Robertson said he grew concerned when it started to get late. In the coming hours and days, Foster didn’t show up for a college class, her job or a flight she had already booked.

Her sister, identified by WXIA as Kimberly Bryan, said it was unusual to lose contact with her.

“She’s my best friend,” Bryan said, according to a Facebook video of a March 2021 news conference. “This has devastated our family. As you can imagine, no child should have to worry about where their mother is and the condition that their mother is in.”

A week after Foster was last seen leaving her home, her car was found about 30 miles away in College Park. Her purse was found inside, Toby Nix of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Then in April 2021, Robertson was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges. Deputies didn’t share attorney information for him in a news release but said the case was related to an incident that happened before Foster vanished.

Robertson also was named a person of interest in the missing person’s case, WAGA reported.

As officials continued to try unraveling the mystery of Foster’s disappearance, the sheriff’s office in September announced a $35,000 a reward for tips leading to an arrest or conviction. In a Facebook post marking one year since Foster was last seen, deputies asked anyone with information to call them at 770-253-1502.

Foster is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

