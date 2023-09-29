Mom who threw her children off Shreveport's Cross Lake Bridge sentenced to life plus 50 years

Ureka Black who was convicted of murder and attempted murder earlier this month, was sentenced to life plus 50 years in prison by District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.

Black threw her sons off Cross Lake Bridge and into the water below two years ago, killing Joshua, her 10-month-old, and injuring another, who at the time was 5 years old.

She received a life sentence for the death of the infant child and 50 years in prison, at hard labor and successive to the life sentence, for the attack on the older son.

According to the child's statement, he had been floating on his back because he couldn’t swim for five hours.

The five-year-old child also said in his statement that it was his 5th birthday and his mom said that the water was “good water” and that he had "germs," before "rolling" him off the bridge.

The trial began on Sept. 11, 2023. Black represented herself.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Mom who threw her children off Shreveport's Cross Lake Bridge sentenced