Mom of toddler is killed by boyfriend after she refuses to have his baby, TX cops say

A man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she said she did not want children with him, Texas police say.

The woman, later identified as 22-year-old Jade Alyssa Alvarez, was initially listed as a Jane Doe when her body was discovered Thursday, April 6, by a police officer patrolling the streets, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She had been shot multiple times in the back, the publication reported.

At the time, authorities did not know who killed Alvarez. But they were familiar with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Adam Byrd, who KSAT reported “has an extensive criminal history.”

Several days before Alvarez was killed, Byrd entered a San Antonio store with a handgun and demanded money from two employees, KSAT reported, citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

The same gun, according to WOAI, was used in the fatal shooting of Alvarez. Charged with aggravated robbery from the April 1 incident, Byrd was not captured until after his involvement in Alvarez’ death.

Byrd was reportedly linked to the killing when a witness said they were with Alvarez before her death.

Alvarez was speaking to Byrd using the witness’ phone, and Byrd asked the witness to drop her off on Capitol Avenue in San Antonio the night of April 6, according to details of an affidavit obtained by KENS. When the witness complied, that was the last time Alvarez was seen alive.

Byrd, who was wanted for aggravated robbery, was brought in for questioning after the witness identified him from a photo officers provided, according to KSAT. During the questioning, Byrd reportedly admitted to killing his girlfriend.

“Byrd admitted to shooting and killing Alvarez, using the same gun as he did in the robbery,” KENS reported, citing an affidavit. “They were reportedly having an argument because he wanted to have a baby with the victim, and she did not. Eventually, she was shot and killed, and he is said to have taken off.”

Jail records show Alvarez was booked into the Bexar County jail April 13 and was charged with murder.

Story continues

Alvarez “worked in the food industry and planned on attending college in the fall,” according to an obituary. She was the mother of a 3-year-old son.

One loved one said in a Facebook post Alvarez will be “truly missed by everyone.”

“Your smile was so contagious and welcoming,” Lile Pegram said in the post. “Losing you will be felt for many years to come.”