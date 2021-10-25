A mom told Jeff Bezos that Amazon was underpaying her $90 a month, sparking an internal probe that found the company was shortchanging some workers, a report says

A mom told Jeff Bezos that Amazon was underpaying her $90 a month, sparking an internal probe that found the company was shortchanging some workers, a report says
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Bezos
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • An Amazon worker on leave emailed Jeff Bezos to tell him she was being underpaid.

  • A subsequent investigation revealed Amazon was systematically underpaying some workers on leave.

  • A spokesperson told The New York Times Amazon was still identifying underpaid workers.

An email sent to Jeff Bezos from an Amazon worker who was on leave triggered an internal investigation that exposed flaws with the company's payroll system, The New York Times reports.

Tara Jones, an Oklahoma Amazon warehouse worker, emailed Bezos in 2020 telling him she was being underpaid $90 out of $540 she was supposed to get a month, per The Times. She had a newborn baby at the time, The Times reported.

"I'm behind on bills, all because the pay team messed up," Jones wrote in her email per the Times, adding, "I'm crying as I write this email."

The Times interviewed Amazon staff and reviewed internal documents that showed Amazon subsequently discovered it was shortchanging some employees who were on leave, including medical and disability leave. The problems spanned at least a year and a half, and potentially affected as many as 179 warehouses.

An Amazon spokesperson told The Times the company was still in the process of identifying workers it had underpaid.

One of those workers, a warehouse worker from Tennessee called James Watts, told The Times his disability payments stopped for several months in Spring. Watts told The Times his car was repossessed and that he and his wife sold their wedding rings.

Current and former HR employees also told The Times that workers facing medical problems were automatically fired by Amazon's attendance software after it mistook their leave for absence.

Bethany Reyes, an Amazon HR employee who has recently been charged with fixing the company's leave system, told The Times the company was trying to rebalance its mantra of "optimizing" for the customer.

"A lot of times, because we've optimized for the customer experience, we've been focused on that," Reyes said. She added the company is working to address "pain points" and "pay issues." She also said the automatic firings were "the most dire issue that you could have."

Amazon did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider for comment on the report.

In a letter to shareholders last year, Bezos boasted that the lowest paid Amazon worker makes more than 40 million people in the US.

Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon on July 5, 2021 and was replaced by long-time executive Andy Jassy. Bezos remains chair of the company.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Qatar Airways glamorous new business class suite is traveling the globe on its newest plane, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner - take a look

    Qatar Airways business class service and products have consistently won awards for their quality. Its newest Boeing plane continues that tradition.

  • Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs in Record Numbers. Here's Why

    As long as there have been employees, employees have felt powerless. For the most part, it's been the farm, factory, and business owners who've called the shots. Employees showed up, did their best, and knew they could be let go at any time.

  • Small businesses say their revenues are plummeting as they're forced to turn down business because of the labor shortage

    The owner of a dog-walking company in Atlanta, Georgia, said she got, on average, four new enquiries a day, "and we have to turn all of them away."

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • This Retailer Is Paying a $2 Hourly Bonus to Employees Who Work Peak Days This Holiday Season

    Retailers are already busy preparing, as many consumers tend to spend and shop more during the weeks and months leading up to the holiday season. One retailer has already announced they will pay their employees extra during peak work days this holiday season. During the pandemic, many companies increased their starting wages or offered more incentives to attract good, loyal workers.

  • A labour shortage at veterinary surgeries is so bad that one company hired a nurse without looking at their resume, a recruiter says

    Recruiters for veterinary surgeries say they've never had so many open positions, and that COVID-19 has worsened long-running retention problems.

  • 4 Reasons to Keep Working in Retirement

    The very concept of retirement is changing before our eyes. Large swaths of people -- members of the FIRE movement or otherwise -- have redefined what it means to be a worker in a distributed workforce. The great news is that retirement no longer needs to be a period of complete idleness following 40 years of work; instead, it can be woven into our lives in whatever way we see fit.

  • Baby Boomers Share Their Biggest Money Regrets for Gen Z To Learn From

    No one starts out as an expert when it comes to finance and money. Typically, the best lessons are learned over time, through experience. As most baby boomers are now close to or moving through...

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • 3 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Will Haunt You for Years

    Halloween tries to spook you with ghosts and monsters, but often, the real nightmares that keep us up at night are far more mundane, like surprise bills or running out of money in retirement. Here are three retirement planning mistakes you definitely want to avoid. Retirement sneaks up on you faster than you think, and the longer you wait to start saving, the more difficult your task becomes.

  • Don’t Follow This Outdated Retirement Advice

    Someone who is reaching retirement age today but who didn't start saving until the age of 40 is probably following advice from the mid-1990s -- around the time that floppy disks were being phased out....

  • 5 Freelance Jobs That Are in High Demand

    There are plenty of benefits to being a freelancer as opposed to a salaried employee. Often, going freelance means getting to set your own hours, and you can sometimes earn a higher wage as a freelancer since you're not getting workplace benefits like health insurance. The only tricky thing about freelancing is that it can lead to a variable income.

  • Wells Fargo CEO says supply chains 'will get solved' in '6-to-12 months'

    Employers are finding it hard to hire, and the supply chain crisis is forcing businesses to hike prices. The situation is likely to persist for at least the next six to 12 months, says one bank chief.

  • Here are ways to save more money for retirement: Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington

    People working with a financial advisor have 25% more assets than those who don't, according to Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.

  • A man spent most of his covid-19 business loan on one item, feds say: A $57,789 Pokémon card

    Justice Department news releases document a litany of luxury items allegedly bought with pandemic aid meant to keep struggling businesses afloat. One man was charged with spending his loan money on strip clubs. Another pleaded guilty to using his funds for a $318,000 Lamborghini.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But Vinath Oudomsine may be the only person accused of using his small-business loan on a single Pokémon card

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Supply chain problems forcing small businesses to change how they operate

    The supply chain issues the U.S. economy is currently facing are not only affecting consumers during the peak shopping season, but small businesses have also started to feel the effects of these shortages. According to the most recent U.S. Census Small Business Pulse Survey, conducted between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, 45% of businesses said they are having domestic supplier delays. Supplies that small businesses rely on are becoming harder to find, especially since owners cannot always order in bulk or in advance like larger companies.

  • Inside Amazon's Worst Human Resources Problem

    A year ago, Tara Jones, an Amazon warehouse worker in Oklahoma, cradled her newborn, glanced over her pay stub on her phone and noticed that she had been underpaid by a significant chunk: $90 out of $540. The mistake kept repeating even after she reported the issue. Jones, who had taken accounting classes at community college, grew so exasperated that she wrote an email to Jeff Bezos, the company’s founder. “I’m behind on bills, all because the pay team messed up,” she wrote weeks later. “I’m cr

  • The supply chain crisis could last into 2023 unless governments boost spending in ports, railways, and warehouses, a shipping exec warns

    Governments should "switch people out of some parts of the economy" into the supply chain, Jeremy Nixon of Ocean Network Express told the FT.

  • Lord Offord: UK and India free trade deal would bring 'phenomenal' boost to whisky exports

    A free trade deal between the UK and India would offer a bonanza for Scotland’s whisky industry, a government minister whose appointment prompted a cronyism row has said.