Mom turns in 14-year-old son accused of shooting man in Virginia, police say

The search for a teen accused of shooting a man ended when he walked into a Virginia police station — escorted by his mother, county police said.

A 19-year-old man was walking to a nearby apartment in Hybla Valley on Nov. 11 when he was approached by a 14-year-old boy, according to a Nov. 12 news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.

The teen pulled out a weapon and shot the man, hitting him in the “lower body” and arm, police said.

Another round hit a nearby home but no one was injured, according to the release.

The teen ran, police said, and officers searched the area with a K-9 unit and a helicopter but were unable to find him.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police did not release the relationship between the teen and the man, but said they did not believe the attack was random.

Police reached out to the teen’s mom and then went to his home, but again, he was nowhere to be found, according to the release.

Then, later that night, the mother walked into the Mount Vernon Police station with her 14-year-old son in tow to turn him in, police said.

The teen was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and was taken into juvenile detention.

The firearm allegedly used by the teen has not been found, police said.

Hybla Valley is about 13 miles south of Washington, D.C.

