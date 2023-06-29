Mom turns in 14-year-old son wanted in deadly shooting, Louisiana police say

A 14-year-old accused of murder was arrested after his mother turned him in, Louisiana police say.

The teen faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after the June 26 shooting in New Orleans, according to the city’s police department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found an 18-year-old who was shot, they said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators identified the 14-year-old as being involved and got a warrant for his arrest, police said.

On June 28, the teen’s mom turned him in to authorities at the Fifth District Station, according to the release. He was booked into juvenile detention.

Police didn’t release additional details about the case or what led to the shooting.

