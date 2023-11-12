Mom turns in 14-year-old son accused of shooting 19-year-old in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A 14-year-old was arrested after shooting and injuring a man in Hybla Valley, according to Fairfax County police.

FCPD says officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Vernon Square Drive just after 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old victim who had been shot in the arm and lower body. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries where he is recovering.

Detectives began investigating and determined that the victim was walking to a nearby apartment when a 14-year-old suspect came up to him, pulled out a gun and shot him. One bullet also hit a nearby home but no one was injured.

The teen ran away from the scene and despite ground searches using K9s and a helicopter canvass of the area, police could not find him.

They then contacted the boy’s mother and she brought him to the Mount Vernon Police Station later that day.

Detectives say this was not a random act and the 14-year-old was charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

The gun used in the shooting has not been found.

Anyone with additional information should contact police at 703-246-7800.