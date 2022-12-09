Mom turns her teen son in to police after woman is strangled on subway, NY cops say

A mother turned her 16-year-old son in to police after a woman was strangled in New York City, officials said.

Early in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 4, a 25-year-old woman sitting in a Brooklyn subway station was approached from behind by a group of individuals, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told McClatchy News via email.

The group then dragged the woman by her neck, the spokesperson said. She was later treated by first responders in the station, and the suspects fled the scene.

The NYPD released a photo of the group of hooded suspects taken in the station and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying them, the spokesperson said.

Three days later, a woman brought her teenage son to a police precinct to turn him in, according to PIX11.

The son, 16, has been charged with strangulation, according to Patch. Police confirmed a 16-year-old was charged in the incident on Dec. 7.

Video footage obtained by the NYPD indicates the arrested teenager is the individual who strangled the 25-year-old woman, according to Patch, citing police. The incident may have been connected to a gang initiation, the outlet reported.

The investigation remains open, according to police.

The incident follows a series of other recent violent attacks on New York City’s subways and platforms, according to the New York Times. In October, Mayor Eric Adams, a former policeman, announced an initiative to increase the number of police officers patrolling subway stations.

