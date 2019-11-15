Mom of twins who died in dad's hot car tells Dr. Phil: 'I can't imagine not having my husband'

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. – This New York mother lost her 1-year-old twins in July, when they died from heat exposure in the back of her husband's car.

Now, Marissa Rodriguez said she fears she will lose her husband, too, if he is sent to prison for his role in their deaths.

"I can't imagine not having my husband next to me to grieve," said Rodriguez, 37, during Thursday's episode of the "Dr. Phil" show, "I don't think that it's fair," She is afraid her husband, consumed by guilt, would die by suicide if he was incarcerated for what the family now believes was a case of "Forgotten Baby Syndrome." She wants others to understand that the phenomenon is real, and an unintentional tragedy.

The "Dr. Phil" show was the first time Rodriguez spoke publicly about the tragedy.

While she has publicly declared that she supports and loves her 39-year-old husband, Rodriguez said there are still days "I am very, very angry with him."

Juan Rodriguez from New City with son Tristan, 4, and wife Marissa, are pictured outside of a Bronx courthouse Aug. 1, 2019. He was there to face charges after he left his 1-year old twins in a hot car, where they died. More

On July 26, Juan Rodriguez left his twin boy and girl, Phoenix and Luna, in their car seats during his entire day at work in the Bronx after he failed to drop them off at daycare. That day, temperatures reached into the 80s, which made the inside of Juan Rodriguez' Honda Accord register 108 degrees.

Juan Rodriguez has been charged with felony counts of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, as well as misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is free on $100,000 bail. The case has been postponed several times as the Bronx District Attorney continues to investigate. Juan Rodriguez is due back in court in the Bronx on Dec. 5. Bronx prosecutors are deciding whether to seek an indictment against him.

Earlier: Dozens gather to mourn twin toddlers who died in hot car

Dad's attorney: Dropping charges against dad of twins who died in hot car may raise awareness

His lawyer, Joey Jackson, sat with Marissa Rodriguez during the "Dr. Phil" show appearance. "He already has a life sentence," he said.

Marissa Rodriguez said she feels guilty for even the simple pleasures, including getting her hair and makeup done for Thursday's TV appearance. "The only reason I'm here is because my babies died," she said. But life goes on, and so does her family.

Rodriguez said that she cries often, and when she does, her son, 4-year-old Tristan, will run to her and say, "You're going to see me grow up." She paused. "It's heartwarming and at the same time, very, very heartbreaking."

Friends and family have rallied around the Rodriguez family from the beginning. Juan Rodriguez, an Iraq War veteran, has two older children from a previous marriage who live in Albany. The couple live in a well-kept ranch house in a quiet neighborhood. Just days after the twins' deaths, a neighbor, Galit Maayani, said of Juan Rodriguez, "He loved his kids ... and still does."

Juan Rodriguez and Marissa Rodriguez and twins Phoenix (boy) and Luna (girl). More