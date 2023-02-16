Mom of two missing for nearly two weeks, Colorado cops say. ‘Worried she’s in danger’

A mother of two has been missing for nearly two weeks, Colorado authorities said.

Miranda Conner, 30, was last seen around 1 a.m. Feb. 3, the Denver Police Department said in a news release posted on Facebook.

“I’m definitely worried she’s in danger,” Conner’s mother, Tabitha Spann, told Denver7 News. “She will never ever go a day without speaking to her children or us, her family.”

The Dock Ellis Foundation, a nonprofit that says its mission is to “advocate and assist minority missing persons,” said in a Facebook post that Conner’s family said she took an Uber from her home to meet someone before she went missing.

Someone later found her cracked cellphone, the nonprofit said.

“She’s always on the phone with us. She would never leave her phone behind,” Spann told Denver7 News.

Denver police confirmed to 9NEWS that they have Conner’s phone and are analyzing its data.

“The department is actively investigating circumstances of her disappearance and potential whereabouts,” police said, according to the outlet.

Spann told CBS Colorado that she’s worried about Conner’s well-being, as “it’s been too long” since she’s been heard from.

“Miranda is a loving mother,” Spann told the outlet. “She would never ever leave her children with somebody unless she knew she was coming back.”

Conner is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 116 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to police.

Police asked for anyone with information to call 720-913-6653.

