Mom upset son brought girlfriend home keeps calling 911 — and is arrested, SC cops say

A South Carolina woman called 911 on her son’s girlfriend so many times, she got arrested, according to authorities.

The woman is accused of badgering 911 with multiple calls after her son brought his girlfriend to their Inman home, Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies wrote in a report. The first call came in just before midnight on Tuesday, April 26.

Deputies arrived to find a woman “visibly and emotionally upset, as well as heavily intoxicated” in an argument with her adult son, the report reads. She told deputies she was upset because he brought his girlfriend home after she told him not to.

Deputies advised the woman that her son, who said he planned to stay the night before he and his girlfriend headed to New York the next day, had the right to have guests because he lived there. To avoid any more issues, the son and his girlfriend were told to stay in his room for the rest of the night before deputies left.

But that didn’t work.

Deputies were called back to the home just forty minutes later around 12:20 a.m., and then a third time at 4:12 a.m. after the son refused to make his girlfriend leave, according to the report.

“The call was in reference to a disturbance between caller and her adult son,” deputies said. The woman “was then informed that if he [sic] continues to call, then enforcement action will be taken.”

The woman called 911 a fourth and final time at 4:49 a.m., but she left before deputies arrived, her son said. She was arrested a short time later after returning home.

The woman was charged with misuse of 911 and booked into the Spartanburg County Jail, where she remains held as of Wednesday, April 27, according to online records.

Spartanburg is about 90 miles northwest of Columbia.

