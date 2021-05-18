Mom used ‘several pieces’ of furniture to kill 1-year-old son, Ohio police say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

An 18-month-old child died after he was found underneath home furniture Monday, and police in an Ohio town have charged the boy’s parents.

Police were sent to a residential area around 5 p.m. Monday after reports of a naked person out on the sidewalk. Calls released by police revealed a school bus driver saw the naked person while on his route.

“I’m only calling because we have a busload of kids out in that area,” a school official said in a 911 call.

When officers met the naked woman, 24-year-old Mary Guarendi-Walker, she said her son was murdered at her home, police say.

Officers entered the home through a window and found the boy, Kevin Walker Jr., unconscious underneath “several large pieces of furniture,” according to police. The baby was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Police said Tuesday they believe the death was a “domestic-related incident” involving the boy’s mom assaulting him with the furniture. Kevin died due to “severe head and body trauma,” police said.

Mary Guarendi-Walker was charged with first-degree murder, and the boy’s dad, 29-year-old Kevin Walker Sr., was charged with obstructing justice.

The boy’s father told officers the child was asleep at the home when he knew he was under the furniture, according to The Canton Repository.

‘Frustrated’ dad kills his crying baby — then goes to sleep, Pennsylvania official says

‘Mommy did it,’ stabbed 5-year-old girl told her grandma, Pennsylvania police say

‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

3-year-old stabbed by neighbor as he waits for school bus with siblings, Ohio cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Man let autistic son freeze to death while dog stayed in warmth, court hears

    ‘Depravity of these defendants is shocking’ District Attorney says

  • Space Force commander fired after podcast remarks

    The Space Force said Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier was removed "due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead."

  • PCSO with 'unhealthy interest in rape' jailed for sharing thousands of 'sickening' child abuse images

    Jonathan Plummer, 35, from Wakefield, was imprisoned for two years.

  • Many Americans say they want Bitcoin life insurance — but what is it?

    Spoiler: It’s not as mysterious as it sounds.

  • Barry Jenkins scores hit with Amazon's 'The Underground Railroad'

    Barry Jenkins explains the inspiration and background to breathtaking new Amazon Prime series The Underground Railroad.

  • Is Amazon’s ‘The Underground Railroad’ Based on a True Story?

    It’s only been four years since Barry Jenkins emphatically put his stamp on Hollywood with “Moonlight,” and now he’s putting his stamp on the world of television with the Amazon series “The Underground Railroad,” adapted from the Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead. Jenkins directed all ten episodes of the series, and it shows — “The Underground Railroad” is a masterpiece. It tells the story of a young slave named Cora (Thuso Mbedu) who escapes a plantation in Georgia and makes a long, arduous journey across several states while being pursued by a dogged slave catcher named Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton). It is, in every single episode, thoroughly devastating — but Cora keeps going through it all, because what else could she do? You might be wondering whether “The Underground Railroad,” being set in the antebellum South, is based on a true story. The answer is a definite no. The story you see on this show, and in Whitehead’s novel, is a work of fiction. The big tell for those going in blind will be that the Underground Railroad in this story is an actual railroad that travels through a lengthy system of caves, rather than a metaphorical description of the series of safehouses and routes that escaped slaves would make use of to get out of the South. But, as was the case with another recent Amazon series, “Them” — which was inspired by the actual history of housing discrimination in the mid-20th century — “The Underground Railroad” is using its setting to illustrate a point. Or a series of points. At the end of the first episode, the man who runs the first station Cora encounters says something that I think kinda sums up the thematic bent of the show. “If you wanna see what this nation’s all about, you gotta ride the rails. Just look outside as you speed through and you’ll see the true face of America.” What we get from there is a series of chapters that put on display some of the different manifestations that racism against Black folks has taken in America, both historically and in the present. In South Carolina, for example, all the white folks appear benevolent as they claim to want to uplift Black folks by educating and housing them — though they’re actually pulling a long-term genocide with the help of local doctors. And in North Carolina they don’t bother with that pretense, embarking on a Nazi-ish campaign to straight up exterminate any Black person found in the state. The “Gulliver’s Travels” references in the early part of “The Underground Railroad” isn’t just a nod — it’s the story telling you that’s this journey is allegorical. It’s just that unlike most allegories, this one is actually about what it’s actually about, instead of veiling it in any way. So if you’re getting some YA fantasy kind of vibes from “The Underground Railroad,” it’s because you’re supposed to. This is essentially a journey through a heightened fantasy version of the world. It’s just a fantasy version of the world that is much closer to reality — and hits much closer to home — than something like “Harry Potter” or “His Dark Materials.” Read original story Is Amazon’s ‘The Underground Railroad’ Based on a True Story? At TheWrap

  • Ex-NYPD Cop Accused In Son’s Death Kept Dog In Heated Area While Son Froze In Garage, Housekeeper Testifies

    A former New York City police officer accused in the death of his autistic son allegedly locked the boy in a freezing garage overnight while the family dog slept in a heated area at the same time, according to testimony in the case. Michael Valva and his ex-fiancée Angela Pollina are facing murder charges in the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva, who froze to death on Jan. 17, 2020. The couple is accused of locking the young boy in their Long Island home’s frigid garage overnight. On Monday, Valva’s housekeeper Tyrene Rodriguez testified during pre-trial hearings. During her testimony, Rodriguez spoke of retrieving cleaning supplies from a mudroom in Valva’s Long Island home where she said the family dog, “Bella,” slept. “And that’s a heated room?” a Suffolk County prosecutor asked Rodriguez, WPIX reported. The housekeeper replied, “yes.” It was 19 degrees Fahrenheit the night Thomas Valva was locked in his family’s garage last winter. An autopsy concluded the child died of hypothermia. Rodriguez also testified that she heard Thomas Valva sobbing when she entered the home to clean it on the day of the boy’s death. The worried housekeeper said she later asked Pollina what happened. “I asked her who was crying; she said ‘Thomas is,’” Rodriguez said. “‘He fell running for the bus.’” Pollina then allegedly reassured Rodriguez that the boy was fine. “‘Yeah, he’ll be okay,’” the housekeeper recalled being told. Rodriguez later said she saw Michael and Angela Pollina take the child into the home’s basement. Shortly after, however, the boy stopped breathing. “And then I looked over my right shoulder, and I saw Mike, Thomas and Angela,” Rodriguez testified. “[Thomas] was being, like, escorted between both of them, but he was in front of them.” The housekeeper told the court that she raced to Michael Valva’s side as he administered CPR to the 8-year-old. “I knelt by Thomas’ head to hold him steady while Mike was compressing his chest,” she added. By then, the child’s lips were “blue,” Rodriguez recounted. “He was completely naked,” Rodriguez said. “He was very blue.” Meanwhile, Valva’s attorneys questioned whether authorities had the legal right to enter the former police officer’s home last January. Attorney Matt Tuohy claimed that Angela Pollina had signed a police search order after she’d been sedated with Xanax at a hospital following the incident. “She never gave anyone permission to enter the house,” Tuohy told PIX11. “They should have gotten a warrant. These are really important issues that permeate the whole case.” Earlier this month, previously unreleased 911 audio of Michael Valva’s frantic phone call emergency dispatchers the day his son died was played in court. Michael Valva also allegedly mocked his 8-year-old son shortly before he was rushed to hospital, according to surveillance footage obtained from the home. Suffolk County prosecutors previously described the family’s home as a “house of horrors.” “The depravity of these defendants is shocking,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini previously said. “They caused the death of this little boy and then they watched him die.” Valva, a former transit officer, resigned from the New York City Police Department in 2020.

  • The Psychology of Post-Pandemic Dressing

    Are you a dresser-upper or a dresser-downer? Your answer might say a lot about what clothing could mean to you in the future.

  • Coinbase Is Issuing a Convertible Bond. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    Coinbase shares are down 2.6% in after-hours trading. The company is raising cash in a convertible bond sale shortly after completing its direct stock listing.

  • ABC Boss On Status Of ‘Old-ish’ & ‘Brown-ish’, Expanding ‘Black-ish’ & ‘Modern Family’ Universes And Passing On Alec Baldwin/Kelsey Grammer Comedy

    Kenya Barris’ acclaimed black-ish has become the most prolific comedy series of the past couple of decades. During its run, it has already spawned two spinoff series, Freeform’s grown-ish, the No.1 live-action comedy on basic cable among adults 18-34, and mixed-ish, which aired on ABC for two seasons. And Emmy-nominated black-ish, headed into its eighth […]

  • Property tax law convinces growing Idaho city to pause residential development

    “You are paying for growth in a reduction of services.”

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • Judges send Ohio's case against Census back to lower court

    An appellate court on Tuesday sent a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Census Bureau's delay in releasing data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts back to a trial court and ordered a judge to come up with a remedy between the statistical agency and the state of Ohio. A week after hearing oral arguments, a panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati said Ohio had standing to sue the Census Bureau over its decision to delay the release of redistricting data from March 31 to mid-August.

  • Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza

    Israeli airstrikes killed at least six people across the Gaza Strip and destroyed the home of a large extended family early on Wednesday. U.S. officials said the Biden administration was privately encouraging Israel to wind down its bombardment of Gaza.

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with the Jewish state — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • RHOBH Sneak Peek: Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Lisa Rinna About How She Treated Denise Richards

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for season 11 Wednesday on Bravo

  • Grizzly runs toward woman in Yellowstone, video shows. She’s now under investigation

    In 2018, an Oregon man was sentenced to 130 days in jail after he was seen on video taunting a bison.

  • Gaza children bearing the brunt in Israel-Hamas conflict

    Suzy Ishkontana hardly speaks or eats. It’s been two days since the 7-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of what was once her family's home, destroyed amid a barrage of Israeli airstrikes. Children are being subjected to extensive trauma in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

  • An officer brought lollipops into Jasper Co. prison. They were laced with meth, cops ​say

    A contraband officer noticed some candy wrappers looked tampered with.

  • The Flash star Tom Cavanagh discusses his exit from the CW superhero drama

    EW chats with Cavanagh about his decision to leave the show, his upcoming Superman & Lois visit, and more.