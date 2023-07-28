Mom uses her teen daughter as a human shield after 100-mph chase in Texas, cops say

A mom used her 14-year-old daughter as a human shield after a high-speed chase in Texas, authorities said.

Officers with the Webster Police Department were first chasing the woman, then deputies with the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office were called to help at about 9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, according to a July 24 news release shared on Facebook.

“The vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 MPH, making multiple unsafe lane changes and traveling the wrong way,” the constable’s office said. “(Deputies) pursued the vehicle for approximately 25 miles before coming to a stop” in Houston.

During a felony traffic stop, the driver ignored commands and then pulled a juvenile from the vehicle, authorities said.

“The driver proceeded to place the juvenile in a choke hold and position them as a human shield,” according to the release.

“I distinctly remember her at times saying, ‘Shoot. Shoot me, shoot us.’ Things of that nature,” Deputy A. Peters told KTRK. She said the girl was crying and begging to be freed.

Authorities later learned the woman was holding her teen daughter as a shield, according to KRIV.

Peters got behind the woman and used her Taser “to safely subdue the suspect,” the constable’s office said. The 35-year-old woman was then arrested.

Deputies searching her vehicle found 22 pieces of stolen identifying information, including driver’s licenses, Social Security cards, credit cards and health insurance cards, according to the release. Authorities said the woman had tried using stolen credit and debit cards.

The mother is charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, endangering a child and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, authorities said.

Harris County Jail records show she’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

The daughter was released to a grandparent, KTRK reported.

