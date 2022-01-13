Mom vanished while paddle boarding on Arkansas River, family says. Search continues

The search continues for a missing mother whose family says she was last seen paddle boarding along the Arkansas River.

Ashley Haynes, of Maumelle, was reported missing at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, according to a news release from the Maumelle Police Department. Her family members said she was seen leaving the Maumelle side of the river.

“My name is Griffin (and) I’m posting on my mothers Facebook account,” he shared the evening she went missing, as seen in a screengrab on Facebook. “She went for a paddle and hasn’t been back in 3 hours.”

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police said the search is ongoing alongside Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Game and Fish.

“Please avoid the area which includes staying off the Arkansas river and please do not use personal aircraft or drones as it would hinder search efforts,” Maumelle police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Capt. Dustin Ivey at 501-960-3629.

Maumelle is northwest of Little Rock in the metropolitan area.

