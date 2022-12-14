Mom vanishes on walk to the market after leaving her kids with family, Oregon cops say

A 34-year-old mother is missing after not returning home from a walk to a market, Oregon police said.

Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar left her children at home with a family member and said “she would be back soon” from a Quickway Market in Bend on Monday, Dec. 12, the Bend Police Department said in a Dec. 13 news release.

Vergara Aguilar was reported missing shortly after 10:30 p.m. when she did not return home from her afternoon trip, police said.

A Quickway Market employee said they saw her at the store, police said. However, they “did not see which way she left after leaving and reported that no one was with her.”

Police said Vergara Aguilar, who is new to the area, does not have a cellphone.

Vergara Aguilar is described as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 140 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants and black shoes,” according to police.

Anyone who sees Vergara Aguilar is asked to call 911 or non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, police said.

