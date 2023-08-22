This mom’s viral back-to-school ‘rules’ for son are hilarious … and helpful

Ohio mom Nicole Jackson is convinced we're all raising the same children.

“It doesn’t matter what race, color, or creed — motherhood is the thing that unites us,” Jackson, 43, tells TODAY.com.

Perhaps that’s why so many parents are relating to the hilarious rules Jackson set for her 13-year-old son as he headed back to school. The nurse in Cleveland outlined her expectations in a TikTok video that went viral last summer, but is being shared widely again as kids return to the classroom.

Jackson starts off with a warning about faking sick.

“What we not gonna do is change up our stomach energy. You’ve been living on a diet of hot chips, chicken nuggets, and every popsicle and disgusting drink known to man, without one stomachache. You’re not about to come to me talking about ‘my stomach hurt’ like you’ve got the intestinal tract of a geriatric Crohn’s patient,” Jackson begins.

Rule No. 2: This is not the time to suddenly start sleeping in.

“What we not gonna do is act like we can’t wake up,” Jackson says. “You’ve getting up at 6:77 every morning—and yes, I said 6:77 because it’s some ungodly hour that doesn’t exist—asking me about some breakfast.”

Jackson expects her eighth grader to prepare his backpack and clothes before going to bed in order to avoid a chaotic morning. She expects proper lead time on anything that involves paperwork, including picture day packets. And don't even think about coming to Jackson the night before a big assignment is due: She refuses to stay up until the "wee hours," helping to complete the project.

Jackson also lays down the law about running out of school supplies during the first week.

“I literally just spent $75,000 making sure everything on the list was there,” she says. “You’re not about to keep losing everything.”

Jackson concludes her video with a rant about food — and moms everywhere are raising their fists in solidarity.

“What we not gonna do is complain about the lunches that are packed for you,” Jackson notes. "I literally took you to the store and asked you if every separate item was OK, but then when I went to put it together in a lunch that’s nutritious, now all of a sudden it’s trash.”

That brings Jackson to her final rule. No more asking "55 times" when dinner will be ready.

"I told you to eat the lunch that I provided, that you told me was OK but now is trash," she quips.

“Can you please speak at every school?” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Ma’am respectfully, do you do presentations via zoom?? cause my boy needs this.”

Jackson tells TODAY.com that her son headed back to school last week after a “very long” summer vacation.

“Best day of the year! Mimosas for everyone,” she jokes. “I celebrate this day like it’s a national holiday.”

Jackson adds that she's glad she's making people smile.

"Parenthood is a glorious experience, but it's hard — it comes with problems," she says. "We need to laugh at the weeds that grow in the garden."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com