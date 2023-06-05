Mom of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher slapped with federal gun, drug charges

The mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher earlier this year in Virginia was charged Monday with additional crimes.

Deja Taylor, 25, was charged with possessing a controlled substance while armed, the Newport News Daily Press reported. She was also accused of lying on a federal background check.

Taylor was already charged in state court in April with felony child neglect and failure to secure her firearm.

On Jan. 6, her 6-year-old son pulled a gun out of his backpack while in class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. The child then fired a bullet at his teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, which struck her in the hand and chest.

Federal investigators said Taylor purchased the gun in Virginia in 2021, according to the Daily Press. The feds described Taylor as a regular marijuana user, which would reportedly make the purchase illegal.

Though Virginia legalized pot in 2021, it remains a banned substance at the federal level. On background checks for guns, buyers are asked if they regularly use an illegal substance, and the form specifically warns that marijuana still counts.

Taylor’s lawyer told the Daily Press that she plans to plead guilty to the charges as part of a plea deal.

“The terms of the plea agreement will be disclosed at the time of the plea hearing,” attorney James Ellenson told the outlet, indicating that he expects Taylor to appear in court some time next week.

She could have faced a maximum of 25 years in prison on the two charges, but Ellenson said he expects her penalty to be significantly lighter.

The 6-year-old boy who pulled the trigger will not face criminal charges. Local prosecutors said the “prospect that a 6-year-old can stand trial is problematic.”