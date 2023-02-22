Mom wakes to find 15-year-old daughter dead in their apartment, Georgia police say

A mother awoke to find her 15-year-old daughter dead inside their Atlanta-area apartment, Georgia police say. Now three people are charged in her murder.

Officers arrived around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, after reports of an injured person at The Greens at Braelinn apartments in Peachtree City, authorities wrote in a news release. Inside they found Madison Gesswein dead with head trauma “consistent with a gunshot wound.”

“She does have an injury to her head, I can’t really elaborate further on the nature of that,” Matt Myers, assistant chief of Peachtree City Police, told WXIA. He said the medical examiner’s office would determine the teen’s exact cause of death.

Three 18-year-old suspects, who police said were acquaintances of Madison’s, were arrested, authorities announced Feb. 22. Those charged with murder in her death were identified as Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown and Yeshua Mathis, all of Fayetteville, Georgia.

It’s unclear if police have identified a motive.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Peachtree City is about 30 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

