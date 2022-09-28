Mom in wheelchair killed when 80-year-old impaired driver hits her, NC cops say

A mom was killed when she was struck by an impaired driver, North Carolina cops say.

Connie Holloway, 59, was hit by Lindsey Carver, 80, who was driving while impaired, according to a Sept. 27 Roxboro Police Department news release. Holloway was in a wheelchair at the time of the collision.

Police say they arrived at Hurdle Mills Road near Cleveland Lane shortly after 8 p.m. and located Holloway near the road. She died at the scene.

Carver is charged with felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired, according to police. He is being held in the Person County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police ask that anyone with information contact the department at 336-599-8345 or call the Tip Line at 336-322-6072.

Roxboro is 30 miles north of Durham.

